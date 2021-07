Portugal Is Scrambling To Save Vacation Season From New COVID-19 Strains As new COVID-19 strains threaten southern Europe's summer of recovery, tourism-reliant countries are scrambling to save vacation season while adapting their hospitality industries to the uncertainty.

