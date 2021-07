Party Drugs Are Being Increasingly Laced With Fentanyl More Americans are vaccinated and ready to hit the party circuit. If that night out includes cocaine or meth, the consequences can be deadly, as many drugs are increasingly laced with fentanyl.

National Security Party Drugs Are Being Increasingly Laced With Fentanyl Party Drugs Are Being Increasingly Laced With Fentanyl Audio will be available later today. More Americans are vaccinated and ready to hit the party circuit. If that night out includes cocaine or meth, the consequences can be deadly, as many drugs are increasingly laced with fentanyl. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor