Investigations Aim To Keep Surfside Tragedy From Happening Elsewhere There are at least four federal agencies in Surfside, including: FEMA, OSHA, the FBI, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology. NPR's Noel King talks to Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz.

National Investigations Aim To Keep Surfside Tragedy From Happening Elsewhere Investigations Aim To Keep Surfside Tragedy From Happening Elsewhere Listen · 5:08 5:08 There are at least four federal agencies in Surfside, including: FEMA, OSHA, the FBI, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology. NPR's Noel King talks to Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor