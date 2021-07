Why Vaccines Haven't Reach African Countries As Efficiently As Hoped NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Dr. Phionah Atuhebwe of the World Health Organization about the challenges countries in Africa are facing in vaccinating their citizens.

