U.S. Pandemic Restrictions Remain In Place On International Travelers Many things are getting back to normal this summer. But so far, foreign tourists are not being allowed into the U.S., and that's hurting communities and businesses dependent on them.

Politics U.S. Pandemic Restrictions Remain In Place On International Travelers U.S. Pandemic Restrictions Remain In Place On International Travelers Listen · 3:39 3:39 Many things are getting back to normal this summer. But so far, foreign tourists are not being allowed into the U.S., and that's hurting communities and businesses dependent on them. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor