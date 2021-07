Biden Is Pressured To Take Action After Latest Ransomware Attack NPR's Leila Fadel talks to cybersecurity expert Dmitri Alperovitch after hundreds of companies were hit in the latest ransomware attack linked to Russian hackers.

