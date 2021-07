How Did China Become The World's Dominant Polysilicon Producer? China is a leader in the manufacture of polysilicon — the basic material that goes into making solar panels. China has cracked the code for how to make high quality, cheap polysilicon.

Asia How Did China Become The World's Dominant Polysilicon Producer? How Did China Become The World's Dominant Polysilicon Producer? Listen · 6:44 6:44 China is a leader in the manufacture of polysilicon — the basic material that goes into making solar panels. China has cracked the code for how to make high quality, cheap polysilicon. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor