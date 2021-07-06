Canadian Housing Prices Skyrocket, But There Are Some Affordable Options

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Canada's housing market is hot right now, but there are still some affordable options. In Ontario, a 19-acre lot right near Lake Erie is being listed for a little over $80,000, which is a steal. However, there is a catch. The listing reads, this property is presently underwater, but could have endless possibilities in the future. Be creative. It does not say what the possibilities might be. It's MORNING EDITION.

