Where The Investigation Stands Into The Jan. 6 Insurrection It was six months ago that a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. That deadly event stunned the nation, led to Donald Trump's second impeachment and spurred a massive federal probe.

Law Where The Investigation Stands Into The Jan. 6 Insurrection Where The Investigation Stands Into The Jan. 6 Insurrection Audio will be available later today. It was six months ago that a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. That deadly event stunned the nation, led to Donald Trump's second impeachment and spurred a massive federal probe. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor