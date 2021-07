Arguments And Changes In Demand Are Driving The Recent Yo-Yoing Of Gas Prices Crude oil prices hit their highest levels in years — then took a U-turn — as the powerful oil cartel, OPEC, squabbles over how much to produce. This is what that means for you and the economy.

