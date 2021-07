Protection Provided By The Pfizer Vaccine May Might Be Fading, Israeli Officials Say The Pfizer vaccine appears to be waning in terms of preventing any infection or mild disease, but still offers strong protection against severe disease and death, the Israeli Ministry of Health says.

The Pfizer vaccine appears to be waning in terms of preventing any infection or mild disease, but still offers strong protection against severe disease and death, the Israeli Ministry of Health says.