Poet Tess Taylor Tells Us What She's Reading This Summer Poet and playwright Tess Taylor breaks down her diverse summer reading list, which includes a biography of Edgar Allen Poe, a poetry collection — and even a book about the act of reading.

Author Interviews Poet Tess Taylor Tells Us What She's Reading This Summer Poet Tess Taylor Tells Us What She's Reading This Summer Listen · 3:28 3:28 Poet and playwright Tess Taylor breaks down her diverse summer reading list, which includes a biography of Edgar Allen Poe, a poetry collection — and even a book about the act of reading. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor