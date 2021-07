U.S. Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson Left Off Relay List, Won't Compete At Olympics Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson won't be competing at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Track & Field kept her off the roster following her positive test for marijuana after her Olympic Trials 100m win.

Sports