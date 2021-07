Condominium Collapse Investigators Try Not To Interfere With Rescue Workers NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Allyn Kilsheimer, a structural engineer working for the town of Surfside, Fla., to help uncover what led to the collapse of Champlain Towers South.

National Condominium Collapse Investigators Try Not To Interfere With Rescue Workers Condominium Collapse Investigators Try Not To Interfere With Rescue Workers Listen · 5:54 5:54 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Allyn Kilsheimer, a structural engineer working for the town of Surfside, Fla., to help uncover what led to the collapse of Champlain Towers South. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor