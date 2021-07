Zoo Staff Finds Treats Help With The Vaccination Of Animals The Oakland Zoo inoculated tigers, bears and ferrets against the coronavirus with an experimental vaccine from veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis. It is donating 11,000 doses to dozens of zoos.

