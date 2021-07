Jimmy And Rosalynn Carter Are Celebrating 75 Years Of Marriage Their marriage is the longest in presidential history. Jimmy first met Rosalynn when he was three and she was a day old. Jimmy's mother was a nurse who helped care for Rosalynn.

