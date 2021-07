Remembering Ub Iwerks, The Father Of Mickey Mouse Walt Disney's close friend Ub Iwerks brought Mickey Mouse to life. Fifty years after his death, Iwerks' legacy is coming into focus.

Remembering Ub Iwerks, The Father Of Mickey Mouse Remembering Ub Iwerks, The Father Of Mickey Mouse Listen · 4:28 4:28 Walt Disney's close friend Ub Iwerks brought Mickey Mouse to life. Fifty years after his death, Iwerks' legacy is coming into focus. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor