Track And Field Star Sha'Carri Richardson Won't Compete In The Tokyo Olympics Richardson had hoped to be picked for a relay team following her suspension for testing positive for marijuana. While her Olympic bid is over, debate concerning what is seen as an unfair ban is not.

