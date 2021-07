The Assassination Of Haiti's President Is Called A Barbaric Act Haiti's Acting Prime Minister Clause Joseph said gunmen breached the president's residence and killed Jovenel Moïse. The first lady was also wounded in the attack and is getting care, Joseph added.

Latin America The Assassination Of Haiti's President Is Called A Barbaric Act The Assassination Of Haiti's President Is Called A Barbaric Act Listen · 3:54 3:54 Haiti's Acting Prime Minister Clause Joseph said gunmen breached the president's residence and killed Jovenel Moïse. The first lady was also wounded in the attack and is getting care, Joseph added. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor