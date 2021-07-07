Danny Trejo's Road From Prison To Hollywood

Actor Danny Trejo has over 380 acting credits to his name, from playing an action star in the Machete series a drug cartel boss in Breaking Bad.

Trejo has become one of Hollywood's go-to badasses and bad guys. It could be because his life experiences aren't too far away from those of many of his characters.

Growing up, Danny was in and out of the most notorious prisons in California, enmeshed in crime and struggling with substance use.

He's written about it in his memoir, Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood, which is out in both English and Spanish.

