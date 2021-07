ESPN Reporter Rachel Nichols Has Been Removed After Her Phone Conversation Leak ESPN finds itself as part of the media story during this year's NBA Finals. The network replaced sideline reporter Rachel Nichols when critical comments she made about a Black colleague came to light.

