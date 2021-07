NYC Honored Essential Workers With A Ticker Tape Parade That Stretched A Mile New York City honored its essential workers today with a ticker tape parade. Doctors, delivery drivers and bodega owners were celebrated in a mile-long parade down Broadway.

