A Tale Of Identities Colliding From A Writer Who's Held 5 Passports NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Turkish writer Zülfü Livaneli about his novel Disquiet, newly translated into English. It unfolds in a border town caught between its ancient past and tumultuous present.

Author Interviews A Tale Of Identities Colliding From A Writer Who's Held 5 Passports A Tale Of Identities Colliding From A Writer Who's Held 5 Passports Listen · 5:51 5:51 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Turkish writer Zülfü Livaneli about his novel Disquiet, newly translated into English. It unfolds in a border town caught between its ancient past and tumultuous present. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor