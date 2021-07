'She Didn't See The Sunrise': Condo Collapsed On Victim's 1st Trip Outside Paraguay One of the missing at the Surfside condo collapse is Leidy Luna, a nursing student and nanny for in-laws of Paraguay's president. It collapsed on the first night Luna had ever spent outside Paraguay.

World 'She Didn't See The Sunrise': Condo Collapsed On Victim's 1st Trip Outside Paraguay 'She Didn't See The Sunrise': Condo Collapsed On Victim's 1st Trip Outside Paraguay Audio will be available later today. One of the missing at the Surfside condo collapse is Leidy Luna, a nursing student and nanny for in-laws of Paraguay's president. It collapsed on the first night Luna had ever spent outside Paraguay. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor