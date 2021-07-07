Accessibility links
Container Ship Delays On The West Coast and Corporations Buying Vet Clinics : Planet Money We bring you two stories from The Indicator on two industries that are undergoing rapid change: vets and container shipping.

Two Indicators: Clogged Ports And Corporate Vets

Shipping containers on a ship at Port Botany in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, on Monday, May 31, 2021. Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Our economy is undergoing a lot of changes right now. Some of them will be temporary, but some might stick around or even become permanent — and that can be hard to predict.

Today on the show, we have two stories from Planet Money's daily podcast, The Indicator, to explain massive changes happening in two industries: pets and container shipping.

Music: "Playing The Game," "Feel Alive," "Cunning Plan," "Grey Cat," and "Get It and Give It."

