Two Indicators: Clogged Ports And Corporate Vets

Enlarge this image Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Our economy is undergoing a lot of changes right now. Some of them will be temporary, but some might stick around or even become permanent — and that can be hard to predict.

Today on the show, we have two stories from Planet Money's daily podcast, The Indicator, to explain massive changes happening in two industries: pets and container shipping.

Music: "Playing The Game," "Feel Alive," "Cunning Plan," "Grey Cat," and "Get It and Give It."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Want more economic news? Subscribe to the Newsletter.