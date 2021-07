After Canceling Last Year's Competition, 2021 Spelling Bee Will Crown A Champ Eleven students will compete Thursday night in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. If there isn't a clear winner after an hour and 50 minutes of competition, they'll go into a spell-off.

