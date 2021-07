Bill In Wisconsin Aims To Establish Colby As The State's Official Cheese Colby cheese does have deep roots in the state. But for some Wisconsinites, announcing one cheese as the state cheese is like picking which one of your kids is your favorite — you just can't.

