Can Rage Hotlines Prevent Some Mass Shootings? Researchers Study The Idea Extreme anger and rage are common traits among perpetrators of most mass shootings. Researchers are studying how they might preemptively manage that anger. One idea is creation of anger helplines.

National Can Rage Hotlines Prevent Some Mass Shootings? Researchers Study The Idea Can Rage Hotlines Prevent Some Mass Shootings? Researchers Study The Idea Listen · 4:54 4:54 Extreme anger and rage are common traits among perpetrators of most mass shootings. Researchers are studying how they might preemptively manage that anger. One idea is creation of anger helplines. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor