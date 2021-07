Wildfires Are A Growing Risk In Places Where The Danger Used To Be Minimal Even as climate change makes wildfires more frequent and intense, more people are moving to fire-prone areas. The fastest such growth is in the Southeast, where few consider wildfire much of a threat.

