Accessibility links
John Waters: I Wish I Made Pasolini's Salò : Bullseye with Jesse Thorn Content Warning: this segment contains some graphic descriptions of torture, sex and violence. It's an interview with John Waters for a segment we do called I Wish I'd Made That. In this episode, the director behind Hairspray, Crybaby, and Pink Flamingos. He stops by the show to talk about the 1975 film Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom which is directed by Pier Paolo Pasolini. The release of Salò was controversial and some might say it is one of the most upsetting movies ever made. John Waters, whose films have earned him the title of "The Pope of Trash," has been a longtime fan of Pasolini's work. So, it is no surprise that he chose to talk about this film.

Bullseye with Jesse Thorn

John Waters: I Wish I Made Pasolini's Salò

John Waters talks with us about Pasolini's controversial 1975 film

Listen to this Episode

Listen
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1014296470/1014296878" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

US film director John Waters poses as he arrives for the screening of his film "Soul" during the 15th Rome Film Festival (Festa del Cinema di Roma) at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome on October 15, 2020. Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images

US film director John Waters poses as he arrives for the screening of his film "Soul" during the 15th Rome Film Festival (Festa del Cinema di Roma) at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome on October 15, 2020.

Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images

Content Warning: this segment contains some graphic descriptions of torture, sex and violence.

Artists, musicians, and filmmakers are often inspired by what they see or hear. Sometimes that thing is so great, they tell us they wish they made it themselves. It happens so often we made a segment about it called I Wish I'd Made That. In this episode, you will hear from the one and only John Waters. The man behind Hairspray, Crybaby, and Pink Flamingos.

When we asked him if there was any piece of media or art he wished he made, he picked 1975's Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom. A film directed by Pier Paolo Pasolini. The release of the film was controversial and the movie was banned in several countries.

Salò might be one of the most upsetting movies ever made. However, we're talking with John Waters, aka "The Pope of Trash," in this episode. It's no surprise he finds beauty in the film's deeply disturbing premise.

Recently, John Waters released Prayer to Pasolini from Sub Pop Records. It's an audio tribute to the Italian director that was recorded at the site where he was murdered. It features Waters speaking in tongues, among other things. You can check it out here.