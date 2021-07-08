Accessibility links
Sha'Carri Richardson, Soul Caps, And Treatment Of Black Women In Sports : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders With Sha'Carri Richardson's recent disqualification, and the controversy surrounding the banning of natural hair swimming caps, there's a lot to talk about the treatment of Black women in the Olympics and across the sports world. Guest host Ayesha Rascoe brings on ESPN producer and podcast host Terrika Foster-Brasby and The Athletic's Kavitha A. Davidson to discuss. Then, she talks to 'We Are Lady Parts' creator Nida Manzoor about the intersection of art, faith, and representation.

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

The Weight On Black Women In Sports; Plus, 'We Are Lady Parts'

EUGENE, OR - JUNE 19: Sha'Carri Richardson competes in the Women's 100 Meter on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images hide caption

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Guest host Ayesha Rascoe brings on ESPN producer and podcast host Terrika Foster-Brasby and The Athletic's Kavitha A. Davidson to talk about how Black women athletes have been treated at the Olympics as well as across the sports world. They touch upon Sha'Carri Richardson's recent Olympics disqualification, the controversy surrounding the banning of natural hair swimming caps, and recent racial comments made by ESPN correspondent Rachel Nichols.

Then, Ayesha has a conversation with Nida Manzoor, creator of the Peacock series "We are Lady Parts", that follows an all-female Muslim punk band. Manzoor discusses her creative vision and how her own experiences with representation and faith pushed her to create deeper characters.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jordana Hochman, Andrea Gutierrez, Anjuli Sastry, Jinae West and Liam McBain . Our intern is Manuela López Restrepo. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson.