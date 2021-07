Connecticut Attorney General Discusses Opposing Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy Settlement NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Connecticut Attorney General William Tong about his opposition to a settlement with Purdue Pharma, which would help the company restructure into a non-profit entity.

National Connecticut Attorney General Discusses Opposing Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy Settlement Connecticut Attorney General Discusses Opposing Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy Settlement Listen · 4:23 4:23 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Connecticut Attorney General William Tong about his opposition to a settlement with Purdue Pharma, which would help the company restructure into a non-profit entity. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor