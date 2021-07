Efforts Increase To Speed Up Rental Assistance Distribution Before Moratorium Ends With the CDC eviction moratorium extended for a final month, efforts are underway to speed up distribution of billions of dollars in rental assistance and set up eviction diversion programs.

National Efforts Increase To Speed Up Rental Assistance Distribution Before Moratorium Ends Efforts Increase To Speed Up Rental Assistance Distribution Before Moratorium Ends Listen · 4:28 4:28 With the CDC eviction moratorium extended for a final month, efforts are underway to speed up distribution of billions of dollars in rental assistance and set up eviction diversion programs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor