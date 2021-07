This Year's 'Summer Camp For Billionaires' Marks A Return To In-Person Dealmaking Hundreds of top media, technology and finance executives gathered in Sun Valley, Idaho, this week. The annual event, canceled last year, assembles the likes of Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook and Warren Buffett.

