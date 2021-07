Veteran Affairs Secretary On Gender Confirmation Surgery For Transgender Veterans NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough about the VA's recent decision to offer gender confirmation surgery to transgender veterans, lifting a ban in place since 1999.

National Veteran Affairs Secretary On Gender Confirmation Surgery For Transgender Veterans Veteran Affairs Secretary On Gender Confirmation Surgery For Transgender Veterans Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough about the VA's recent decision to offer gender confirmation surgery to transgender veterans, lifting a ban in place since 1999. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor