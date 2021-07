Lockdowns In Paris Made Its Decades-Long Crack Problem Visible Crack has been a problem in Paris for 30 years but has become visible after pandemic lockdowns. One neighborhood is protesting against users and dealers who have been allowed to occupy their park.

