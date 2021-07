Dilip Kumar, Iconic Actor From The 'Golden Age' Of Indian Cinema, Has Died At 98 Dilip Kumar was one of the most iconic leading men of what is considered the 'golden age' of Indian cinema in the 1950s and 60s. On Wednesday, Kumar passed away in Mumbai at 98.

Dilip Kumar was one of the most iconic leading men of what is considered the 'golden age' of Indian cinema in the 1950s and 60s. On Wednesday, Kumar passed away in Mumbai at 98.