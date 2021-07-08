#2128: Geek Camp : The Best of Car Talk This week on the Best of Car Talk, got a pencil neck and an empty summer calendar? Tom and Ray are here for you, with the first (and probably last) Geek Week Summer Camp. Elsewhere, Shelly thinks she's killing a small animal when she turns her Subaru's steering wheel, because of the noise it makes. Might it actually be one of the gerbils powering its engine? Also, Steve's power steering needs a wake-up call for five minutes into his morning drive; Jackie's boyfriend's starting technique may not be hurting her truck, but is doing a number on her back; and on Stump the Chumps, we find out if Roy really had a stuck brake caliper or if Tommy is going to be dining on his hat. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

