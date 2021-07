Nikole Hannah-Jones And Ta-Nehisi Coates To Join Howard University Faculty After some controversy, Nikole Hannah-Jones declined a position at UNC and will instead join Ta-Nehisi Coates at Howard University. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Coates about their new roles.

Education Nikole Hannah-Jones And Ta-Nehisi Coates To Join Howard University Faculty Nikole Hannah-Jones And Ta-Nehisi Coates To Join Howard University Faculty Listen · 7:01 7:01 After some controversy, Nikole Hannah-Jones declined a position at UNC and will instead join Ta-Nehisi Coates at Howard University. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Coates about their new roles. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor