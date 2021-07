President Biden Defends Decision To Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan NPR talks to Veteran diplomat Aaron David Miller about Biden's decision, even as a newly-emboldened Taliban continues to gain territory and Afghanistan's military shows further signs of disarray.

Middle East President Biden Defends Decision To Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan Listen · 3:59 NPR talks to Veteran diplomat Aaron David Miller about Biden's decision, even as a newly-emboldened Taliban continues to gain territory and Afghanistan's military shows further signs of disarray.