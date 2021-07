Giant Digital Cat Captivates Japan Via Billboard The 3D cat doesn't advertise anything. It just does cat things-- like nap or lick its paws. The company running the billboard says they hope the cat will brighten up the city.

Animals Giant Digital Cat Captivates Japan Via Billboard Giant Digital Cat Captivates Japan Via Billboard Listen · 0:27 0:27 The 3D cat doesn't advertise anything. It just does cat things— like nap or lick its paws. The company running the billboard says they hope the cat will brighten up the city. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor