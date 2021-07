Two Pivotal Soccer Games Will Be Played This Weekend It's a busy summer for soccer fans. NPR talks to longtime soccer commentator Grant Wahl about what's at stake this weekend at the Copa America tournament in Rio de Janeiro and UEFA Euro 2020 in London

Sports Two Pivotal Soccer Games Will Be Played This Weekend Two Pivotal Soccer Games Will Be Played This Weekend Audio will be available later today. It's a busy summer for soccer fans. NPR talks to longtime soccer commentator Grant Wahl about what's at stake this weekend at the Copa America tournament in Rio de Janeiro and UEFA Euro 2020 in London NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor