Zaila Avant-Garde Makes History With Scripps Spelling Bee Win 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde breezed to the championship on Thursday night. The only previous Black winner was Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica, the only champ from outside the United States.

