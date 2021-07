U.S. Faces Pressure To Allow Travel From Europe Noel King talks to Jon Baselice, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Immigration Policy, about the growing calls for the U.S. to lift restrictions on European travelers to the United States.

National U.S. Faces Pressure To Allow Travel From Europe U.S. Faces Pressure To Allow Travel From Europe Listen · 5:21 5:21 Noel King talks to Jon Baselice, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Immigration Policy, about the growing calls for the U.S. to lift restrictions on European travelers to the United States. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor