COVID Is Surging In New Hotspots, Driven By Low Vaccination Rates EMBARGOED UNTIL 5AM: The pandemic is starting another resurgence in the U.S. because of a combination of low-vaccination rates and the country reopening just as the Delta variant becomes dominant.

Health COVID Is Surging In New Hotspots, Driven By Low Vaccination Rates COVID Is Surging In New Hotspots, Driven By Low Vaccination Rates Audio will be available later today. EMBARGOED UNTIL 5AM: The pandemic is starting another resurgence in the U.S. because of a combination of low-vaccination rates and the country reopening just as the Delta variant becomes dominant. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor