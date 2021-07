The Pandemic Raised The Price Of Ammunition, Leaving Police Departments Struggling Small and midsized police departments are having a hard time acquiring ammunition. Some of it is pandemic and supply chain related and prices are soaring - putting strains on already tight budgets.

