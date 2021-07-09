The News Roundup for July 9, 2021

Enlarge this image toggle caption Andy Lyons/Getty Images Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant strain in the U.S. according to the Centers for Disease Control. Studies suggest the approved vaccines protect against it, however, America appears to be reaching its vaccine ceiling, at least among adults. The Biden administration is working to find new strategies to reach the vaccine-hesitant, despite having missed its July 4 goal of 70 percent partial vaccination among adults.

President Biden is also expected to work with the Federal Trade Commission to ban non-compete clauses used by employers to ban employees from working for other companies. According to the administration, half of all private-sector employees are subject to some such agreement.

After testing positive for marijuana during the U.S. trials, Sha'Carri Richardson's name has been left off the U.S. track and field team roster, ending any chance she had at going to the Olympics in Tokyo this summer.

Meanwhile, following a wave of violence that swept through the nation, Jovenel Moïse, the president of Haiti, was assassinated in his home this week. The nation's first lady was also wounded during the attack.

President Biden announced that the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan is complete 'for all intents and purposes" and that the country's "mission" in Afghanistan would be concluded by Aug. 31.

Japan has declared a state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 case numbers ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Authorities have announced that they may ban fans in the stands, leaving the games with no in-person spectators.

Shane Harris, Leigh Ann Caldwell, and Apoorva Mandavilli join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Nancy Youssef, Peter Bergen, and Lara Seligman join us for the international hour of the news roundup.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.