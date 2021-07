At Least 6 Suspects In Killing Of Haiti's President Confirmed As Colombian Nationals Some of the suspects in the assassination of Haiti's president have been identified as Colombian nationals. Colombia has an industry of former military personnel marketing themselves as mercenaries.

World At Least 6 Suspects In Killing Of Haiti's President Confirmed As Colombian Nationals At Least 6 Suspects In Killing Of Haiti's President Confirmed As Colombian Nationals Listen · 3:19 3:19 Some of the suspects in the assassination of Haiti's president have been identified as Colombian nationals. Colombia has an industry of former military personnel marketing themselves as mercenaries. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor