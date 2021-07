The Stage Is Set For The Euro 2020 Final Between England And Italy NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with English writer Nels Abbey and New York Times reporter Jason Horowitz about the Euro 2020 final and what the moods are like in England and Italy.

Sports The Stage Is Set For The Euro 2020 Final Between England And Italy The Stage Is Set For The Euro 2020 Final Between England And Italy Listen · 4:23 4:23 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with English writer Nels Abbey and New York Times reporter Jason Horowitz about the Euro 2020 final and what the moods are like in England and Italy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor