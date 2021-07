Surfside Officials Say Their Goal Is Now To Bring Closure To The Families Of Victims As the focus in Surfside, Fla., shifts to recovering the remains of those killed in the condo building collapse, officials say they're determined to reunite every family with those who died.

National Surfside Officials Say Their Goal Is Now To Bring Closure To The Families Of Victims Surfside Officials Say Their Goal Is Now To Bring Closure To The Families Of Victims Audio will be available later today. As the focus in Surfside, Fla., shifts to recovering the remains of those killed in the condo building collapse, officials say they're determined to reunite every family with those who died. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor